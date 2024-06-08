Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 215,940 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 215,940 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in V.F. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $419,817,000 after purchasing an additional 257,992 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,501,000 after acquiring an additional 473,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,059,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,836,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,218,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

