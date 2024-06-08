Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,323,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 369.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.56. 4,967,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,774,269. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2992 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

