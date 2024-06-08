Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,053 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,981,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,691,000 after acquiring an additional 79,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,839,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,048,000 after acquiring an additional 865,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,374,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,908,000 after acquiring an additional 826,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.44. 4,743,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,981,533. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

