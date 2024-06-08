Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3,439.9% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $224,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 175.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded up $9.81 on Friday, hitting $279.53. 2,225,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,747. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.44. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.85.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

