Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in General Mills by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 121,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 448,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,209,000 after buying an additional 40,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,373,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average of $66.61.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC boosted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

