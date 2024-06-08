Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 60.3% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,802,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

