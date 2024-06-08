Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $560,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $536.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,797. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $520.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $539.62. The company has a market capitalization of $463.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

