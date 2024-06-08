Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $20.02 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,084 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 0.9% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,518,703 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.22. 1,523,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,893. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $275.41. The firm has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.