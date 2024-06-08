Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,522 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,375,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.91 and a 200-day moving average of $117.71. The company has a market capitalization of $130.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $99.35 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

