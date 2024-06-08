Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $16,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $405,513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,344,000 after buying an additional 1,505,936 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Fastenal by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,679,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,763 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,004 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fastenal by 16.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,745,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,563,000 after acquiring an additional 957,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,684,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,931. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. HSBC upped their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

