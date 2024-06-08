Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 53,928 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GRMN traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,963. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $171.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.95.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 683,834 shares in the company, valued at $97,186,488.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 683,834 shares in the company, valued at $97,186,488.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,126 shares of company stock worth $7,232,084 over the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

