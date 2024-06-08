Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,008 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,536,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,729,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,964,000 after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 38.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,296,000 after purchasing an additional 541,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 3,554.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,601 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.12. The company had a trading volume of 854,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,458. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $107.66.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

