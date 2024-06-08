Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $7.52 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $7.52 or 0.00010831 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $72.84 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010337 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,440.63 or 0.99978705 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012359 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00097256 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,702,242 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

