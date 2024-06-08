Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $7.35 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $49.83 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $7.35 or 0.00010608 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010123 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69,299.73 or 1.00020105 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012329 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001057 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00095763 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,704,820 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,695,153.14725086 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.85188882 USD and is down -7.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 458 active market(s) with $70,794,685.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

