Auna (NYSE:AUNA) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Head to Head Analysis

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Auna and Hims & Hers Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auna N/A N/A N/A Hims & Hers Health -0.24% -0.70% -0.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auna and Hims & Hers Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auna N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hims & Hers Health $872.00 million 5.12 -$23.55 million ($0.01) -2,078.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Auna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hims & Hers Health.

63.5% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Auna and Hims & Hers Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auna 0 0 4 0 3.00 Hims & Hers Health 0 7 9 0 2.56

Auna currently has a consensus target price of $14.15, indicating a potential upside of 76.65%. Hims & Hers Health has a consensus target price of $16.14, indicating a potential downside of 22.32%. Given Auna’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Auna is more favorable than Hims & Hers Health.

Summary

Auna beats Hims & Hers Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auna

Auna S.A., a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products primarily focusing on general wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care. In addition, the company's curated non-prescription products include melatonin and biotin in the wellness specialty category; moisturizers, creams, sunscreen, serum, face oil, and face wash in the skincare specialty; condoms, climax delay spray and wipes, vibrators, and lubricants in the sexual health and wellness specialty; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care specialty category. Further, it offers medical consultation and post-consultation support services, as well as health and wellness products through wholesale partners. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

