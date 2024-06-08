Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF) Shares Down 4.4%

Atlantic Sapphire ASA (OTC:AASZF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 8,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 37,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Atlantic Sapphire ASA Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.25.

About Atlantic Sapphire ASA

Atlantic Sapphire ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land-based salmon farming business. It operates through two segments, Fish Farming (Denmark); and Fish Farming (US). The company is involved in the production and sale of salmon. It operates in the United States, Denmark, and internationally.

