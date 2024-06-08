ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Stock Price Down 7.4%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

ATIF Stock Down 7.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. The company has a market cap of $8.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.42.

Get ATIF alerts:

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATIF had a negative return on equity of 238.36% and a negative net margin of 1,153.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.