Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $431.76

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 431.76 ($5.53) and traded as low as GBX 414 ($5.30). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.43), with a volume of 153,224 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATYM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 580 ($7.43) to GBX 595 ($7.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 410 ($5.25) to GBX 480 ($6.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.
In related news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez sold 65,000 shares of Atalaya Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.23), for a total value of £315,900 ($404,740.55). 31.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.
