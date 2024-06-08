Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,423.11

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,423.11 ($31.05) and traded as high as GBX 2,638 ($33.80). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,585 ($33.12), with a volume of 918,981 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABF. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($25.62) to GBX 2,250 ($28.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.71. The stock has a market cap of £19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,651.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,593.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,425.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.70 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,483.87%.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Kumsal Bayazit bought 2,930 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,728 ($34.95) per share, for a total transaction of £79,930.40 ($102,409.22). In related news, insider Kumsal Bayazit bought 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,728 ($34.95) per share, with a total value of £79,930.40 ($102,409.22). Also, insider Annie Murphy bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,696 ($34.54) per share, for a total transaction of £49,336.80 ($63,211.79). 58.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

