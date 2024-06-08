Aspex Management HK Ltd Invests $77.86 Million in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,658,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,857,000. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up 2.3% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned 0.60% of ZTO Express (Cayman) as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,333.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ZTO traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.66. 2,363,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,863. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.09. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.96%.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

