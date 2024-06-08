Aspex Management HK Ltd Has $412.65 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,799,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,212 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 12.1% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $412,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.87. The stock had a trading volume of 44,795,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,097,296. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.33 and its 200 day moving average is $161.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.33 billion, a PE ratio of 246.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

