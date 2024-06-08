Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 80 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Booking were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 113,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,233,000 after purchasing an additional 55,716 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Booking by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,475 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $11.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,813.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,532. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,579.36 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,641.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,543.90.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

