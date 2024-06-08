Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Okta by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 159,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 69,052 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 499.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 125,671 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Okta stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,975. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.83. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

