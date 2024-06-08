Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $361,000 Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,380 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank grew its position in Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.06. 2,575,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,555. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.81. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Read Our Latest Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.