Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $370,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALL traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.06. 1,351,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,280. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.52 and a 200-day moving average of $157.59. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

