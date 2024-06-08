Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Boosts Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 597.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

Incyte Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,706,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,367. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.99. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $67.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

