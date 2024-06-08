Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires New Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in FOX by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 842,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $5,129,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 927,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,506,000 after buying an additional 136,473 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in FOX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in FOX by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,029,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,748 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOXA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,011. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

