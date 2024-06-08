Arweave (AR) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (AR) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $37.34 or 0.00053830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $2.45 billion and $113.14 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,377.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.85 or 0.00674469 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00080983 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
