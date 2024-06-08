Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, June 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.05) per share.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 657.1% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,555,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,404,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,974 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,451,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,496,000 after buying an additional 613,067 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

