Argan (NYSE:AGX) Announces Earnings Results

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Argan had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of AGX opened at $76.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.45. Argan has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19.

Argan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Argan’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AGX. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

In other news, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 13,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $790,814.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $312,703.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $899,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,858.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 13,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $790,814.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,703.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,606 shares of company stock worth $2,394,182. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Argan

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGX. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Argan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Argan by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Further Reading

