Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Sold by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,021 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $16,613,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 470,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 304,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,780,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,802,000 after purchasing an additional 222,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 158,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 129,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCUS. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 11,551 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $202,720.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,690.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. 514,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.85. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 97.47%. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. Analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.