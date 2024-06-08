Arbitrum (ARB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.77 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and $552.44 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001382 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,896,440,329 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,896,440,329 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.9894809 USD and is down -9.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 927 active market(s) with $535,013,215.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

