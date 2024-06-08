Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Aquaron Acquisition worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Aquaron Acquisition by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 227,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 24,023 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aquaron Acquisition by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquaron Acquisition Price Performance

AQU opened at $10.95 on Friday. Aquaron Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83.

About Aquaron Acquisition

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector.

