Angeles Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FI opened at $151.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

