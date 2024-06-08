Angeles Wealth Management LLC Takes $334,000 Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,255,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 201,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DUHP stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

