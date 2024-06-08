Angeles Wealth Management LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,612 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SHEL. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shell Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average is $66.99. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

