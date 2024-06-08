Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $198,207,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $187,207,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $133,945,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Xylem by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,102 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,159,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,598,000 after purchasing an additional 864,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of XYL opened at $137.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.07. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.92.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

