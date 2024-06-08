Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,057 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

