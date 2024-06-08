Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $63,000 Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,522 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WIT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after buying an additional 1,972,425 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,908,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 390,947 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,368,000 after purchasing an additional 553,433 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,930,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 86,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WIT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,149,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,592. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

