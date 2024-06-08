Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,123,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after buying an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.92. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

