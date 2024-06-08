Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.74. 65,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,081. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.42. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $137.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

