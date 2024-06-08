Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,430 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UMC. StockNews.com downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

NYSE:UMC remained flat at $8.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,549,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.20. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 24.79%. Equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.