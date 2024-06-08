Analyzing Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Globus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Microbot Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Globus Medical and Microbot Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 0 4 7 0 2.64 Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Globus Medical currently has a consensus target price of $69.40, suggesting a potential upside of 6.62%. Microbot Medical has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 548.15%. Given Microbot Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Globus Medical has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microbot Medical has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and Microbot Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 3.51% 8.82% 7.06% Microbot Medical N/A -149.24% -115.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globus Medical and Microbot Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $1.57 billion 5.62 $122.87 million $0.64 101.70 Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$10.74 million ($0.89) -1.21

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Microbot Medical. Microbot Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Microbot Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives. It also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and hip and knee joint solutions, including modular hip stems and acetabular cups, as well as posterior stabilizing and cruciate retaining knee arthroplasty implants. In addition, the company distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue-based products. It sells its products through direct or distributor sales representatives, as well as hip and knee products through independent sales agents. Globus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

About Microbot Medical

(Get Free Report)

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces. It also provides NovaCross, an intellectual property and technology in the field of intraluminal revascularization devices with anchoring mechanism and integrated microcatheter. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.