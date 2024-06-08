Analysts Set Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) PT at $7.13

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

LYRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair lowered Lyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LYRA opened at $0.32 on Friday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.34% and a negative net margin of 4,099.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Featured Stories

