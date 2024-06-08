American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $81.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.06.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get American International Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on American International Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

In other news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 25,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.5 %

AIG opened at $76.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.26. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.