American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,744 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 57,688 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. 29,411,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,689,440. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAL

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.