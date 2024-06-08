América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Position Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 178.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,298,239 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.31% of América Móvil worth $181,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,158,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in América Móvil by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,592,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $495,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,228 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 15,541,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $269,184,000 after purchasing an additional 424,035 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 9.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,441,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,159,000 after acquiring an additional 952,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,575,000. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. 2,444,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,733. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on América Móvil from $16.60 to $17.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

