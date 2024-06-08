ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Shares Down 1.8%

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.98 and last traded at $33.98. Approximately 4,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 13,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 771,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after buying an additional 83,403 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000.

About ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

