Alpine Investment Management Ltd Has $94.95 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Alpine Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,225,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 371,920 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 19.3% of Alpine Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alpine Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $94,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after buying an additional 1,406,491 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,951,000 after buying an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 299.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 62,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $7,836,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.44. 12,171,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,478,037. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $199.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

