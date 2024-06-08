Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,840 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 6.9% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $99,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 22,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,913,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,612,000 after buying an additional 516,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $175.95. 14,716,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,425,018. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

